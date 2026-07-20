Editorial: Is this more than a viral moment?

We saw this play out with the Indian women wrestlers’ protest at the same site in 2023. Completely impervious to allegations of sexual harassment levelled against top officials by women wrestlers who had won Olympic medals for the country, protesters were dragged away by police ahead of a planned march to Parliament. In 2018, environmentalist GD Agarwal was forcibly taken from his Uttarakhand ashram and admitted to hospital on the 111th day of his indefinite fast seeking a cleanup of the Ganga, an issue that should have been dear to BJP leaders. The 86-year-old former IIT professor died of starvation, and his death elicited only a peremptory note of sadness from the government. It was months later that new norms for pollutants in the river were notified, without as much as an acknowledgement of Agarwal’s sacrifice.

Such intransigence to peaceful protests stands in stark contrast with the response of the erstwhile UPA 2 government to Anna Hazare’s anti-corruption fast in 2011, which too was backed by ‘non-political’ activists of uncertain provenance and supported by Delhi intellectuals claiming to be ‘civil society’. Then, leaders of the India Against Corruption (IAC) were treated with excessive deference and invited into a committee of senior ministers to draft a Jan Lokpal legislation. Unfortunately, some in that movement allowed themselves to be steered by unseen hands, which led the nation into the authoritarian morass we find ourselves in today. It is because of the bitter denouement of that movement that the public today has become wary of Samaritans announcing altruism as their only motivation and using party agnosticism as cover.