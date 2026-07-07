The funeral will further embolden adversarial political posturing by Iran against the bellicose war-mongering of Israel and its backers in Washington. By abjuring delegitimising propaganda against Iran and conceding to its demands for equal and fair treatment, the US and its President, Donald Trump, should accept the ground reality and strike a deal that guarantees enduring peace.

Given recent diplomatic moves by India, which leaned heavily towards Benjamin Netanyahu’s Israel and was seen as playing supplicant to Trump’s US, Iran’s invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put India in a spot, forcing it to reveal its cards. By deciding to send a high-level delegation, New Delhi indicated its desire to sustain historical and enduring relations with Tehran. However, a muted and restrained response, limited to basic respect and official condolences, appears to have somewhat undermined India’s claims of strategic autonomy.

In contrast to the government and the BJP’s half-hearted, measured response, sections of Indian society and opposition parties focused on expressing solidarity with a defiant Iran, offering friendship and support to its besieged but courageous people. The bipartisan consensus should remain focused on sustaining ties with Iran. After an initial misstep — appearing to be on the wrong side of the conflict due to an inopportune Israel visit — India must strive in the long run to restore its old balance, even if doing so risks drawing the wrath of Trump and Netanyahu.