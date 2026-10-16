Editorial: Inflation then, inflation now

These are merely the first impacts of the two main shocks troubling India - the more than 40% hike in oil prices due to the war in West Asia and the driest monsoon this century. With the war showing no signs of ending and prospects for the rabi (winter) crop being even worse than for the kharif crop, inflation is expected to increase further in the months ahead.

The CPI data, in fact, masks some of the impact of these shocks because the government intervenes to absorb some of it. The Wholesale Price Index (WPI), being a more immediate measure of the costs incurred by producers to manufacture goods, serves as a leading pointer to where retail inflation is headed. From MoSPI’s wholesale inflation data, the 360-degree impact of these two shocks is evident. Fuel and power inflation has shot up to 25.85% (22.93% in August) because petroleum and natural gas prices are up 57.32% year on year.

Manufacturing inflation, too, is at a high (9.76%), driven by sharply higher prices of base metals and chemicals. Food inflation at the wholesale level (8.66%) is higher than retail inflation (7.74%), reflecting government intervention and delayed impact. As wholesale inflation is accelerating faster than consumer inflation, it implies that the impacts will reach the common man in a month or two, when the higher costs of materials are passed on to the consumer and when the government can no longer absorb the impact.

To the common man, this scenario is reminiscent of what it was like 13 years ago: then too, inflation raged in the double digits, and the government was distracted by political crises. It was policy paralysis then. The difference, of course, is that the voters had a say then.