This makes for a tricky game of brinkmanship among the three parties involved: Hasina is essentially daring the new dispensation to carry out a sentence that does not meet the international standards of justice applicable to crimes against humanity; by insisting she re-enter by this door and not that other, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government headed by Tarique Rahman is in effect filibustering, appearing to play along with hardliners at home while trying to avoid having a hot potato in its hands. The third player in this drama, New Delhi, is playing the diplomatic game, needing to harbour the pro-India former PM while also keeping good relations with the new regime in the neighbouring country.

Although no date has been set for Hasina’s return, Bangladesh is witnessing widespread violence between supporters and opponents of the former PM. Her party, the Awami League, although banned since the August 2024 revolution, retains significant support in at least 28 districts. Its supporters have been attacking BNP offices and branches of Grameen Bank, which was founded by Mohammed Yunus, a bitter critic of Hasina and head of the interim regime that replaced her. The ruling BNP is caught between an Awami League galvanised by the prospect of Hasina returning and the resurgent Jamaat-e-Islami, which is baying for retributive justice to be handed to Hasina.