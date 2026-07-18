Editorial: Indian seafarers in choppy waters

As the already volatile security situation deteriorated further in the last few days, India has been closely monitoring the situation and the Director General of Maritime Administration issued a circular listing certain precautionary measures to be taken by shipping companies for vessels already in the vicinity of the conflict-affected zone.

These included heightened operational security and emergency and response readiness. To prevent casualties and safeguard lives, the masters of ships will have to implement relevant ship security measures and plans in accordance with ISPS or International Ship and Port Facility Security code.

The advisory was necessitated by the heightened tensions and the continuing attacks on merchant vessels, resulting in deaths of over a dozen Indian seafarers since the conflict erupted.

The government came under severe criticism over its allegedly inept handling of the deaths of Indian seafarers in the Persian Gulf due to missile attacks, first by the US and later by Iran. In both the cases, India summoned senior diplomats of the respective countries to lodge official protests.