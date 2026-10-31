Editorial: Indian gaming seeks level-up

The primary challenges faced by the industry involve access to financial resources and markets with higher revenue potential. Even though India boasts a massive player base of over 511 million users, the average revenue per user (ARPU) remains a measly $2.04. A vast majority of these users are free-to-play mobile gamers in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities as well as metro regions who do not convert into high-engagement, paying "super gamers" at scale. This mismatch between a vast user base and low ARPU has become a major obstacle to raising capital and securing publishing deals — an issue highlighted in the GameDev Outlook 2026 report by the Game Developer Association of India (GDAI). The key question is how to build games for global markets, especially affluent Western markets where the ARPU is several times higher than India's. Tapping those markets, however, requires deep pockets to handle the heavy cash burn during development.

The industry has been lobbying for funding support for game development, which is capital intensive and involves long gestation periods. Developing complex, high-end games can take several months or even years, requiring substantial investment at every stage: production, testing, marketing, launch, user acquisition, and retention. At the heart of this structural crisis are debilitating cash burn rates and escalating break-even thresholds. Without low-cost, stage-specific funding and government-backed grants, Indian studios will struggle to build games for international markets.