Editorial: INDIA ramps up pressure on ECI

Such unlawful deletions will likely provide concrete evidence to expose the scale of electoral roll manipulation and irregularities. This, in turn, buttresses their argument that elections are stolen, thereby stripping the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre and in the States of its legitimacy. Ultimately, the Congress narrative extends well beyond demanding the resignation of the CEC, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah by framing them as the true masterminds and ultimate beneficiaries of these systemic voter list manipulations.

For a long time, INDIA bloc parties were pulling in different directions, and among several constituent parties there was perceptible reluctance to accept the Congress party’s central lead role in the alliance. However, devastating electoral defeats and engineered splits left them no option but to fall in line, at least for now. Although the alliance lost a prominent and loyal member like the DMK, it gained TVK as a new member, despite its possible political inexperience and ambivalence.

The participation of the Biju Janata Dal in these INDIA bloc protests has not gone unnoticed and serves as a clear sign of the times. For several years, the party claimed to maintain equidistance between rival political coalitions, yet it consistently leaned towards the NDA and saved it during the passage of controversial bills in Parliament. Nevertheless, the BJP has been unsparing toward its former tacit supporter, launching a scathing attack instead.