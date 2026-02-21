Editorial: India-France strategic tie-up

Like India and Modi, Macron has been in the crosshairs of the US and Donald Trump in particular, and both are struggling to find ways to deal with the mercurial leader and the consequent volatility.

New Delhi would like to benefit from France and Europe wanting a return to a rule-based international order.

One of the desired outcomes was the two leaders emphasizing the urgent need for the reform of the United Nations Security Council and France reiterating its firm support for India’s permanent membership in the Council, the UN’s most powerful governing body.

Equally significant are the shared strategic interests and the need to jointly work towards a free, open, prosperous and rules-based Indo-Pacific region since both have a common vested interest to limit China’s assertiveness and ambitions.

On India’s strategic autonomy and relationship with Russia, France needs to be and so far has been, pragmatic.