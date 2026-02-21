Editorial: India-France strategic tie-up

France has been keen on engaging with rising powers, and India neatly fits the bill. This has been evident in the deepening and expansion of ties between the two countries.
During Emmanuel Macron's three-day India visit, he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to elevate relations to a "Special Global Strategic Partnership", and this acquires special significance in the context of an increasingly uncertain geopolitical landscape, which is marked by unpredictable risks and tensions.
Like India and Modi, Macron has been in the crosshairs of the US and Donald Trump in particular, and both are struggling to find ways to deal with the mercurial leader and the consequent volatility.
New Delhi would like to benefit from France and Europe wanting a return to a rule-based international order.
One of the desired outcomes was the two leaders emphasizing the urgent need for the reform of the United Nations Security Council and France reiterating its firm support for India’s permanent membership in the Council, the UN’s most powerful governing body.
Equally significant are the shared strategic interests and the need to jointly work towards a free, open, prosperous and rules-based Indo-Pacific region since both have a common vested interest to limit China’s assertiveness and ambitions.
On India’s strategic autonomy and relationship with Russia, France needs to be and so far has been, pragmatic.
India would also look to France to continue to be a trusted supporter and facilitator of stronger India-European Union ties.
The mutually-beneficial India-EU Free Trade Agreement is critical for strengthening economic security and act as a counterbalance to tariff pressures from and trade friction with the US.
Also, in their bid to diversify supply chains and reduce dependence on China, France and the EU want to nurture a strong relationship with India.
France has its reasons to go an extra mile to strengthen its relationship with India and be indulgent towards Modi, which Macron pulled off in great style by pushing all the right buttons to appease the host.
The significant gains for the visitor’s country include lucrative multi-billion-dollar defence deals relating to multirole combat aircraft Rafale and Scorpene submarines, civil nuclear energy collaboration and partnership with ISRO in space industries.
India, on the other hand, is poised to leverage its relationship with France to further its Atma Nirbhar Bharat (or self-reliant India) by roping in its partner into collaborations to co-design, co-development and co-production of technologically superior defence platforms, and emerging dual-use technologies, in line with the ambitious Defence Industrial Roadmap agreed in 2024.
Secondly, bilateral trade has more than doubled during the past decade, and French investments in India too grew and over 700 French companies operating in India, while more than 150 Indian companies have a footprint in France.
India has a lot to catch up with in the area of research and innovation. Though it has made considerable progress when compared to its middle-income economic peers, much more needs to be done to compete with advanced nations.
The joint declaration of India-France Year of Innovation 2026 will open up new avenues for collaboration in emerging and critical sectors such as science and technology, cyberspace and artificial intelligence, healthcare, and sustainable development.
India should enable and support startups, academic institutions, and research bodies by building research parks and incubators as part of the R&D infrastructure and facilitating financial and fiscal support.