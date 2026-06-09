Editorial: INDIA bloc's fragile unity

The state-level political parties in the alliance need to reckon with this, and many of them do, as is evident in their abandoning the idea of a non-Congress, non-BJP third front. To evolve a working relationship with the Congress, not only in national politics but also in their respective states, they need to maintain a delicate balance between protecting their turf in the states while being accommodating to strengthen the Congress to defeat the BJP both in their respective states and nationally in the general elections.



Unlike the BJP, which gradually reduces its alliance partners to political irrelevance, the present-day Congress appears to be wedded to mutual respect and coexistence. At least, for now. It does follow the live-and-let-live policy, often accepting to play second fiddle in the larger political interest of defeating its arch-rival. Except in Kerala, where the BJP is not the leading opponent, in other states which are bastions of its alliance partners, the Congress should continue to be the junior partner. The next round of assembly elections in 2027, especially in UP, will be the crucial acid test.