Editorial: IITs short on Dalit sensitivity

Given the tenuous nature of social relations on Indian campuses, especially of premier educational institutions, and also the current context of youth unrest in the country, the case needs to be dealt with as both a systemic as well as individual issue.

The controversy centres around Sahil Wakode, a second-year B Tech student in the Energy Science and Engineering Department of IIT-Bombay, who was allegedly found using ChatGPT to write his answers in an exam.

A professor who detected this asked him to leave the hall. Wakode was seen going back to his hostel room and was later found dead in it. IIT-Bombay says no disciplinary proceedings had been initiated against the student, and that he was counselled and assured that the incident would not damage his academic career.