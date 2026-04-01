Editorial: If you promise, design it well

Arguments against freebies abound; if well-designed, they can unlock wider second- and third-order benefits besides winning the vote of the primary beneficiary. The classic example of this, a landmark in India’s welfare history, was CN Annadurai’s promise of 3 padis of rice for one rupee in 1967. Although it did weather implementation difficulties, it became a milestone for food security measures and paved the way for NT Rama Rao’s two-rupee rice scheme in Andhra Pradesh and indeed the Prime Minister’s Garib Kalyan Yojana.

Similarly, free meals at school have universally helped to boost enrolment and improve learning outcomes. Even consumer giveaways like the colour TVs promised by the DMK in 2006, which were scoffed at then, had unanticipated social benefits: Studies found that women exposed to cable TV programming became less accepting of domestic violence and less desirous of only sons.