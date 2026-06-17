Editorial: Hyderabad tries to flatter Trump

Typically for this publicity-seeking government, the decision came with PR packaging: The tribute to a foreign president is supposed to be a favour to the people of Hyderabad, a move to position their city as a magnet for international investments. In the months ahead, the government intends to similarly honour international corporations as well. So, we’ll perhaps see a Google Road, a Microsoft Avenue and an Eli Lilly Boulevard in Hyderabad soon.

By this act of neocolonial flattery, Revanth Reddy is hoping to join a host of other government leaders in the good books of the Trump administration. But he’s late to the party and rather misinformed about the efficacy of such unctuosity. Others before him have sung the Trump hosannas and still found themselves nudged aside.