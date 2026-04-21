Editorial: Horror at Virudhunagar

No less than 16 of the 23 fatalities were of women — it being typical in India for small-sector hazardous industries to employ women and children to do work men won’t do while paying them no risk premium and providing them no hazard cover. In fact, cracker manufacturers systemically derisk themselves by making women workers take combustible substances home, thereby spreading their own risk without spending a paisa more on safety, insurance or training.

Furthermore, material was apparently being handled by workers working too close to each other. Safety norms under the Explosives Rules 2008, enforced by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation, stipulate that chemical mixing teams must have no more than two workers in the mixing room and that mixing sheds should be separated from storage and manufacturing spaces. Substances must be handled in small quantities, sufficient for no more than a day’s production.

Cracker manufacture in India, with deep roots in cottage industry, has always been fraught with risk, not just to workers but also to the broader community and to rescue personnel called to put out blazes. In the incident at Kattanarpatti, some fire personnel and bystanders were injured when remnant chemicals blew up even as rescue work was going on. It is a difficult industry to regulate. Its practices are commonly known to be exploitative, but policing it is complicated by the fact that it is closely tied to vulnerable livelihoods. Moreover, its supply chains are susceptible to demand peaks and slumps, which tempts owners to compromise on safety when orders are big or urgent.