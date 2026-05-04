Editorial: Hey, leave the teacher alone

All this work is extra-numerary to activities that school boards mandate as part of the curriculum. Even if they involve no field visits and are conducted within campus, these programmes require teachers to organise special activities by students, providing materials for them, grading them and writing up reports on them. As proof of obedience, they are required to upload videos and pictures of the events to a mandated portal. While the themes of these schemes may be laudable, such as public health and social awareness, they do not organically complement the curriculum, being propaganda add-ons with little actual learning value.



Under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, it is not permissible to use teachers for non-educational tasks such as propagating government promotional messages. Section 27 of the Act explicitly prohibits deployment of teachers for non-educational purposes except for three specific tasks: the census, disaster relief duties, and election work. The Supreme Court has consistently ruled against teachers being roped in for non-academic work, and the National Education Policy 2020 emphasizes that teachers should not be involved in work not directly related to teaching.