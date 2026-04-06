Editorial: Giant leap for billionaires

The Artemis 2 mission is taking place in a geopolitical context that is nothing like what existed during the Apollo moon missions. Then, it was a world emerging out of colonialism.

The newly independent nations were filled with optimism and looked at America as the new superpower, free of the rapacity of imperial Europe.

When the first crewed flight of Apollo 7 took place in 1968, the US’s depredations in Latin America and its war in Vietnam were not high in the public conversation. America to Third World elites meant rock n roll and peace and love, and so, when Neil Armstrong stepped on the moon and said it was a giant leap for mankind, they were willing to be seduced. Although the space race was in fact impelled by the Cold War rather than any global altruism, the whole world was taken by the romance of the moon landings. The space programmes of several countries, including India’s, were inspired by it, and that’s something to be grateful for.