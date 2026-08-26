Editorial: Get the sugar balance right

This is a somewhat anomalous situation because India is the second largest producer of sugar in the world — producing upwards of 32 million metric tonnes (MMT) annually, or about 15% of the global output — and therefore has some influence on prices, both at home and abroad. However, India is also the world's largest consumer of sugar, so more than 90% of its production goes to the domestic market. When confidence in production is high, as it was back in November 2025, the Union government allows companies to export some of their output — often not more than about 2.5% of the aggregate output because domestic price stability is paramount. In the past five years, the government has been diverting some sugarcane juice output to its ethanol programme, accounting for 7-9% of sugar equivalent.