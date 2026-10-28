Editorial: Get real with drought, cyclone

Extreme weather events and sharp swings in rainfall patterns should not surprise administrations anymore. Last year, India had its fifth-driest January since 1901, followed by the warmest February in 124 years, segueing into extreme heat waves during the summer. Then followed a record-breaking monsoon that brought about extreme rain and flash floods. According to the Centre for Science and Environment, India recorded extreme weather events somewhere or other on 331 out of 334 days between January and November 2025. A 50-year study (1973–2023) by IPE Global found that more than 85% of Indian districts are exposed to extreme climate events, and 45% of them are experiencing quirky trends where flood-prone areas are becoming drought-prone, and vice versa. India's overall drought-prone area has expanded by 57% since 1997, and instances of sudden heavy rainfall have simultaneously risen by nearly 85% since 2012.

This reality calls for a change in the administrative approach to extreme weather events. The emphasis must move from reactive action to anticipatory policy. Disaster contingency planning must go beyond monitoring cyclone alert levels, distributing drinking water when supplies become critical or setting up temporary shelters. We must do more before the emergency than during. For this, state governments must collaborate with scientists to develop models to forecast reservoir and groundwater depletion, agricultural production and seasonal migration patterns. Since weather forecasting and data gathering have improved by leaps and bounds, it should be possible to quickly incorporate this approach into administrative planning.