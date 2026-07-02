Editorial: Forcing the EV transition

With the green lighting of a new Electric Vehicle (EV) policy, the Delhi government has shifted gears from a model that predominantly offered financial incentives to buyers to one that blends incentives with the phasing out of fossil-fuel-powered vehicles. The four-year-long policy, which will kick in from July 1, 2026, provides a range of purchase and scrapping incentives, as well as tax and registration fee exemptions.
Along with these inducements, the government has given timelines beyond which only EV two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and light commercial carriers will be permitted, which will force buyers to adopt cleaner mobility. The government’s propensity for arm-twisting may be resented by buyers, but given the narrative control the party enjoys, a backlash is unlikely. It is in the ruling party’s DNA to use coercive tactics against hapless citizens while justifying them as being done in their best interests. The authoritarian impulse to thrust things on people rather than persuade them through communication and behaviour change goes against the spirit of democratic functioning. Instead of citizens’ choice, the policy appears to prioritise the interests of automobile manufacturers by enabling long-term planning of their production schedules.
One of the main challenges for EV adoption has been access to public charging stations. Besides mandating dealers to set up public charging stations, government agencies, including power utilities, will be responsible for planning and executing the charging infrastructure. At present, Delhi boasts about 10,000 charging points — a third of which reportedly came up in the last year — and the target is to triple them by 2030. In many parts of the national capital, finding the required land for charging stations could be a major obstacle. Though the charging equipment does not occupy much space, EV vehicles need to be parked for a longer time for the charging to complete.
With the proliferation of EVs, there will be discernible pressure on the city’s power grid. Even though EV charging accounts for a small percentage of electricity consumption now, it is bound to grow in the future along with the demand from other categories like air conditioning, and therefore will be susceptible to peak-hour stress. To support the surge in demand from EVs, especially E-bus fleets, the government needs to deploy demand response and managed or smart charging systems which use cutting-edge software to optimise energy flow and consumption to prevent power overloads.
Those planning to opt for hybrid vehicles will be disappointed by Delhi's new EV policy, as it offers no incentives. Speculation is rife about the possible reasons for excluding hybrids from the incentives regime, and many believe that the pure EV lobby managed to sway the government in their favour against rival hybrid automobile manufacturing giants. Once again, the government is forcing the hand of buyers to go for pure EVs in its pursuit of total electrification of mobility, rather than hybrids, which represent an intermediate technology.
The question is, can the Delhi government justify these coercive tactics by citing the aggravating and never-ending air pollution problem? Secondly, will other states emulate the Delhi model? And, should they? Despite problems relating to depriving consumers of choice, the policy looks impressive on paper. But the track record of the BJP government in Delhi on Yamuna River cleaning or air pollution control has been rather dubious or shoddy. Thus, the test drive results will tell if the policy is on the right track.