Editorial: Forcing the EV transition

Along with these inducements, the government has given timelines beyond which only EV two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and light commercial carriers will be permitted, which will force buyers to adopt cleaner mobility. The government’s propensity for arm-twisting may be resented by buyers, but given the narrative control the party enjoys, a backlash is unlikely. It is in the ruling party’s DNA to use coercive tactics against hapless citizens while justifying them as being done in their best interests. The authoritarian impulse to thrust things on people rather than persuade them through communication and behaviour change goes against the spirit of democratic functioning. Instead of citizens’ choice, the policy appears to prioritise the interests of automobile manufacturers by enabling long-term planning of their production schedules.

One of the main challenges for EV adoption has been access to public charging stations. Besides mandating dealers to set up public charging stations, government agencies, including power utilities, will be responsible for planning and executing the charging infrastructure. At present, Delhi boasts about 10,000 charging points — a third of which reportedly came up in the last year — and the target is to triple them by 2030. In many parts of the national capital, finding the required land for charging stations could be a major obstacle. Though the charging equipment does not occupy much space, EV vehicles need to be parked for a longer time for the charging to complete.