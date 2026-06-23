Editorial: Footpath rights and SC ruling

By declaring the right to walk as a part of constitutionally guaranteed freedoms, the bench comprising Justices PS Narasimha and AS Chandurkar has made it an enforceable right. Now local governments will be duty-bound to build and maintain proper footpaths. Wherever the authorities fail to do so, aggrieved citizens could seek legal remedies and compensation in the unfortunate event of injuries or loss of life. This will be over and above what is allowed under the existing provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. Lack of awareness could be a major constraint. Moreover, even if citizens are made aware of their rights, few will have the power, motivation and resources to knock on the court doors in pursuit of justice.

This kind of sweeping order is impressive on paper, but getting it implemented often proves to be a daunting challenge. The court directed the registry to share the judgment with the Centre and the Law Commission to consider formulating the required legal framework, besides ordering a separate proceeding beyond the present case to examine the broader issues relating to pedestrian rights, infrastructure deficits, and to enforce accountability.