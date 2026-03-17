Editorial: Fatal lapses in toxic milk

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is mandated with systematic and regular monitoring and regulation of the milk industry to ensure purity.

Milk and milk products are highly perishable and therefore need pasteurisation and refrigeration to remain safe for human consumption. Everyone should meticulously follow best practices relating to production, handling and transportation of milk, including sanitisation of equipment and cold storage management.

FSSAI should ensure nationwide surveillance and mandatory licensing, besides undertaking consumer awareness initiatives. The FSSAI also has a Mobile Food Testing Laboratory (MFTL), which is deployed for wider food testing, training and awareness programmes, particularly in villages, towns and remote areas.

These “Food Safety on Wheels” (FSW) units are equipped with the required equipment and kits to conduct on-the-spot testing of key quality parameters, namely fat, SNF, protein, and adulterants such as added water, urea and sucrose. Despite government claims of systems and processes being in place, such tragedies continue to occur.