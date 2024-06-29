Editorial: Fat of the land in Fit India

CHENNAI: A recent study published in the Lancet Global Health journal said almost 50 per cent of adults in India engaged in insufficient levels of physical activity in 2022. A greater number of women in the country (57 per cent) were found to be insufficiently physically active, as compared to menfolk (42 per cent), in line with trends across South Asia. The insufficient levels of physical activity in women in the region were, on average, 14 per cent higher than those in men.

Globally, one in every three adults (31.3 per cent) were insufficiently physically active — defined as failing to meet at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week or 75 minutes of vigourous-intensity physical activity per week. This was up by five per cent from 26.4 per cent of the adults worldwide insufficiently engaging in physical activity in 2010. If the 2010-2022 trends continued, the global target of improving physical activity engagement by 15 per cent would not be met.

A surge in levels of physical inactivity, coupled with an increasingly sedentary lifestyle, are major contributors to a rise in lifestyle (non-communicable) diseases that is taking a massive toll on healthcare systems globally. A 2023 ICMR-INDIAB study estimated 101 million individuals in India were diabetic in 2021, and about 315 million had hypertension. To top it off, 254 million were estimated to have obesity and 185 million estimated to have high levels of LDL or 'bad' cholesterol.

However, the release of these statistics might encourage few Indian employers to cut their employees some slack, by way of a few extra hours or days, that can be dedicated towards attending to wellness needs. This year, several firms began revoking their Work from Home (WFH) policies. WFH had allowed many overworked staffers to efficiently prioritise tasks so that they could set aside some time for the morning walks, swims, and rounds of badminton without fearing it would eat into the work commute time.

Agreed, not everyone has the liberty to work from home. But when has urban planning, or even industrial honchos factored in the idea of setting aside dedicated play or exercising areas either near offices or even in fully developed neighbourhoods. In Chennai, it is worth asking how many public parks or playgrounds are being maintained in the core city areas that make them accessible to the common citizen to take some time out and maybe exercise or jog a bit. We are all aware of the indignities visited upon the Thiru Vi Ka Park at Shenoy Nagar, which was closed for metro rail construction in 2011, and thrown open only last year to the public.

A small fraction of people live in regions that have an adequate green cover and some notable parks that can be used by one and all. The rest of the populace has to contend with making its peace by strolling in concrete jungles in integrated townships adjoining highways amidst rising temperature that shows no sign of respite. It’s easy to place the blame of NCDs on smartphones, OTT shows, virals, and junk food addiction. However, urban bodies, the state government, and major companies with the muscle power must not shirk their responsibilities when it comes to the wellness of the community. All this progress will amount to nothing if there aren’t healthy citizens to contribute to nation building.