Editorial: Failing the key test called governance

Similarly, when teenage students took to social media to complain about the evaluation of his paper, the enraged right-wing ecosystem reflexively branded them with choicest epithets, including of being “Pakistani”.

How can a government fix an issue if it does not acknowledge its existence ? This government is not known to accept when things go wrong, leave alone hold concerned ministers and senior bureaucrats accountable.

This perceived impunity seems to be one of the primary reasons for decline in governance. Added to it is the absence of political and electoral costs to be paid by the ruling party for mismanagement and governance failures. This lethal combination encourages, and even incentivises, political inefficiency, administrative negligence, and misconduct.

As has been the norm with this government, it went to town about CBSE’s digital evaluation system to be a revolution of sorts, which will ensure improved accuracy, speed and transparency. It turned out to be a fiasco with complaints of bungling at multiple levels.