Editorial: Exam leaks, rising unrest

The student- and youth-based protest at Jantar Mantar, in the heart of the national capital and under the media glare, has a single demand: the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over proven paper leaks and other plausible irregularities relating to conducting important pan-Indian admission interviews such as NEET.

One would have expected a mature and democratic political response from the BJP-led NDA government. However, its response relied heavily on law enforcement agencies and the bureaucracy. Though the government’s reaction was uncharacteristically restrained, it still resorted to blocking digital presence, erecting literal barricades, and creating metaphorical obstructions to prevent the indefinite sit-in by the protesters. The Delhi police launched extensive surveillance operations on the ground to intimidate the protesters, especially those providing logistics and other support at Jantar Mantar. The police fanned out across the city, targeting the families of protesters with fear-mongering rhetoric and dire warnings of irreparable consequences.