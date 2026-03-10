Editorial: Ending urban racial prejudice

For instance, in the recent high-profile Malviya Nagar racial abuse case, the three complainants — women from Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur — averred in court that they feared for their safety. They reported that unidentified individuals were appearing at their door in the middle of the night, an obvious attempt to intimidate them into withdrawing the case. This hostility reached such a peak that one of the three women eventually chose to return to her violence-torn hometown in Manipur rather than continue living under continuous threat in the capital. While the police initially registered a case of criminal intimidation under the BNS, they later invoked the more stringent SC/ST Act. Consequently, a Delhi court reserved its order on the bail plea filed by the accused couple.

In response to the Malviya Nagar incident, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, and other leaders extended public support and assured legal action. Similarly, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma condemned a separate incident of racial bullying in Saket, demanding stringent action. However, these often feel like token gestures or damage control exercises, given that the ruling establishment holds power both in Delhi and at the Centre.