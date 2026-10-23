Editorial: ECI process needs a through audit

The enumeration forms contain details of voters and the notices-and-hearings dashboard is an online interface to manage the notices issued to voters and the submissions received from them as part of the verification of electoral rolls.

The audit was done by Charchagram, an independent civic technology initiative that studies the digital systems used by public agencies for transparency and accountability. It found two points of concern in the software code governing the ECINET portal.

One was that the system allows access to voter-enumeration forms to be switched on or off state by state. This allows exclusion of EROs and AEROs from accessing voter-enumeration forms and the notices-and-hearings dashboard. It included a specific provision for West Bengal. Secondly, the system allows officials to mark certain voters as VIPs.

While the audit did not establish whether these access features were actually used during the special intensive revision (SIR) process in Bengal, it lends weight to last month’s reports in the Indian Express newspaper that the voter database was centralised in New Delhi, and EROs and AEROs in the states were shut out of access to the voter deletion and inclusion function. Election Commission members Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi raised several red flags over this bypass and the centralisation of operational control in the hands of ECI’s director-general for IT, Seema Khanna.