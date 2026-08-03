Editorial: Don’t sing lullabies to Gen Z

A more sincere approach would have been to come good on the concrete promises made to them, that is, order the police to unconditionally withdraw all — without exception all — cases filed against youngsters who took part in protests nationwide last week. The PM would have carried even more conviction had he cracked the whip on the backs of pro-government goons and social media trolls who are out there doxxing, harassing and threatening young women who are playing a prominent role in the meme backlash against him.

Instead, the PM’s Instagram-inspired video, his fourth in the series, was informed by an ‘old people sensibility’ that this generation is wired to spot from a mile away. Addressing them as ‘children’, he tried to steal the moral high ground from young protesters who just the week earlier had been at the receiving end of the pellet guns, shock batons and groping hands of the police. While not acknowledging any of that gratuitous barbarity, the PM cited slurs slung at himself and pretended to brush them off with a faux nonchalance that barely concealed the injured pride within.