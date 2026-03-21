Editorial: Domestic helps yearn for rights

Domestic workers are one of the most dispersed and unorganised segments of the labour force. Most of them are women from socially marginalised and economically disadvantaged sections of society and are therefore vulnerable to exploitation of varying kinds and degrees. When Tamil Nadu-based Penn Thozhilalargal Sangam (Women Workers’ Union) knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court seeking payment of minimum wages to domestic workers, the court dismissed the petition, saying the issue pertained to executive and legislative domains. The apex court missed the opportunity to examine the issue and issue directions that would help redress their grievances.

The court’s rant or diatribe against trade unions in general has been considered misplaced and unwarranted, and was criticised by many legal experts and labour leaders. In fact, the union had approached the departments and authorities concerned in vain and therefore sought a judicial solution. Domestic workers have in the past taken to the streets to draw the government’s attention to their plight, but to no avail.