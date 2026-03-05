Editorial: Diplomatic tightrope

In a scathing and incisive article, UPA chairperson and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi questioned the government’s silence and characterised it as an abdication and not being neutral. The foreign policy under Narendra Modi is perceived to be leaning more towards new friend Israel than old and time-tested and trusted ally Iran. It is not clear how it will pan out or unravel. Be that as it may, the government in its wisdom chose to focus on the safety and well-being of civilians, including almost one crore Indian citizens who live and work in the Gulf region.

In the past, from Manmohan Singh to Narendra Modi, Indian prime ministers have ordered successful evacuation missions. While Manmohan Singh did it efficiently and quietly, leveraging diplomatic channels and institutions, Narendra Modi did so in his characteristic style, involving highly visible missions with nationalistic overtones. Once again on the agenda is the safety, and if necessary and if possible, the evacuation of Indian nationals from Gulf countries, but New Delhi is acutely aware of the constraints which make any “mission” not only complex but also a daunting challenge.