Editorial: 'Dimaagi Naxals' in PM's crosshairs

In the context of the Gen Z challenge to Narendra Modi, there are expectations among analysts that the BJP will soften up in both speech and deed to appeal to the younger generation and that this reshuffle is an exercise in that direction. But that is only hope or conjecture. The BJP is an old people party whose natural response to any challenge is to reach for the club. Coercion is its way, not persuasion. In his Independence Day speech, the Prime Minister gave his followers a clear cue when he fixed the crosshairs on ‘diimaagi Naxals’, a wide enough term that could include anyone with a divergent thought, who should be “identified and isolated”. That, in short, is the mandate for Amit Malviya’s successors — as it was for him.