Editorial: Dicey Dhaka

It’s no surprise that order has not returned to Bangladesh although it’s been four months since the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina regime. Revolutions often flirt with chaos before a firm leadership emerges to take the country in a new direction. There is no sign yet of that happening in Dhaka under the interim government of Mohammed Yunus, which has to keep the student leaders of the August 5 revolution in good humour. The popular mood is still inflamed against the doings of the discredited Awami League government, and India, as friend and now host to the fugitive Hasina, is bearing the brunt of post-revolution acrimony.

The current situation in Bangladesh therefore presents a complex challenge for India, particularly amid reports of violence against minorities and the arrest of two ISKCON-associated leaders who are allegedly leading protests by Hindus. The interim government's apparent inability to restore law and order raises concerns about the safety of minorities and the potential for further violence. As India contemplates its response, it must navigate this delicate landscape with a clear understanding of its long-term interests in South Asia.

India's foremost principle in addressing the situation should be the recognition that regional stability is paramount. The recent turmoil in Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Pakistan has highlighted the fragility of South Asia's political landscape. Instability in Bangladesh could exacerbate these existing tensions and create an environment ripe for international meddling. Therefore, India must prioritise efforts to foster stability and peace in its neighborhood, as this will ultimately serve its strategic interests.

In responding to the events unfolding in Bangladesh, India must exercise restraint. While it is crucial to advocate for the protection of minority rights, New Delhi should refrain from adopting a self-righteous stance, in the light of its own treatment of minorities. The context of communal tensions in Modi’s India complicates any attempt to position the country as a moral arbiter. Therefore, it is essential for groups like RSS and ISKCON to temper their reactions and focus on constructive dialogue rather than inflammatory rhetoric.

Moreover, it is vital that discussions surrounding the situation in Bangladesh do not devolve into a Hindu vs Muslim narrative within India. Such polarisation would not only be detrimental to communal harmony within India but could also undermine India's national interests in the broader South Asia. The government must take proactive measures to prevent elements within the Sangh Parivar from exploiting the crisis for political gain, particularly in West Bengal where communal tensions are already sensitive. Since there are no state elections coming up in the next few months, the PM has a rare window of opportunity to demonstrate his commitment to national interest over party politics.

A lot depends on how New Delhi deals with Sheikh Hasina. While she has been a longstanding ally, using her as a rallying point against the interim government in Dhaka could further inflame public sentiment in Bangladesh. Statements by the deposed PM against the interim government of Mohammed Yunus in Dhaka will only trigger public opinion against India. Instead, New Delhi should focus on maintaining diplomatic channels without overtly supporting any particular faction within Bangladesh's tumultuous political landscape.

This is a test for India's Neighbourhood First policy. What it needs is measured execution by the Ministry of External Affairs of a nuanced policy that emphasises dialogue and cooperation while advocating for the rights of all minority communities.