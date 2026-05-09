Editorial: Dhaka wary of rhetoric

This issue of rising diplomatic tensions between the two nations should be a cause of concern for both as they could strain relations, which became somewhat fragile and unstable during Muhammed Yunus' reign, and attempts are now being made to mend them after the newly elected Bangladesh Nationalist Party government was sworn in in Dhaka.

India is within its rights to be worried about the porous border that enables infiltration, and it is legitimate for it to propose sealing the over 2,000-km border abutting West Bengal. Likewise, it is also fair for a sovereign country to identify and deport illegal immigrants and to weed them out from the electoral lists. But the issue is more often than not blown out of proportion for electoral purposes and worsened by the use of virulent and inappropriate language on such a sensitive issue.

New Delhi has also been watchful of Dhaka’s moves pertaining to the Teesta River and the latter’s attempts to draw China into the issue. Though for the record, the MEA spokesperson made all the right noises, saying that both countries share 54 rivers and have active structured bilateral mechanisms to discuss such issues, India is undoubtedly deeply concerned about possible Chinese involvement in the "Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project" in Bangladesh. India would want to avert the possibility of it being used as a strategic pressure point that New Delhi can ill-afford to ignore. Once the election din dies out, India would hopefully quietly try to allay Dhaka’s fears, focus on rapprochement, and focus on putting relations back on an even keel.