Editorial: Delhi lynching a new low

The horrifying lynching of a Manipuri musician in Delhi has deepened the persistent anxiety among people from the North-East living in the Capital. News of the brutal killing of the 54-year-old music teacher by a group of unruly youngsters in his apartment complex has triggered a fierce war of words between Opposition parties and the ruling BJP.
To pre-empt mounting public anger, the Delhi Police swung into action, arresting seven persons and detaining a juvenile, all reportedly working at neighbourhood food joints. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju sought the "strictest punishment possible" for the accused and guaranteed the filing of a chargesheet within eight to nine days.
Of late, the BJP, and particularly Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Delhi Police under his ministry, has been facing a barrage of serious criticism from both the Opposition and the public, indicating a perceptible shift in the country's political mood.
The incident also demonstrates how an energised Opposition, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, continues to seize the initiative and display considerable aggression in attacking the government on major public issues.
Gandhi had his finger on the pulse of the North-Eastern community in the Capital when he voiced their deep fears, questioning whether they were safe after a string of similar incidents.
Continuing his sustained targeting of Home Minister Amit Shah, the Leader of Opposition sought to put him in the dock by demanding what concrete steps were being taken by his ministry “to stop this growing lawlessness, especially against people from the North-East”.
Stung by the strident criticism, the BJP deployed Rijiju, who hails from the region, to counter Gandhi on grounds of politicising the tragedy. That charge rings hollow coming from a party that routinely politicised every major event before 2014 and continues to do so in Opposition-ruled states.
The ruling party in Delhi and at the Centre has consistently claimed that proper systems are in place to ensure swift action against offenders. Back in 2014, following the infamous lynching of a 19-year-old student from Arunachal Pradesh in a Delhi market, the Union Home Ministry constituted the Bezbaruah Committee.
Subsequently, the Delhi Police established the Special Police Unit for North Eastern Region (SPUNER) to support and empower citizens from the North-East and other ethnic minorities.
Besides a dedicated North-East Helpline (1093) for distress calls, mobile patrol units are regularly deployed in areas known to have a significant population from the region.
Despite these measures, studies, media reports, and anecdotal accounts point to continued rampant harassment of women, bullying, systemic denial of housing leading to ghettoisation, and violent attacks causing serious injuries or death.
The question that must be asked is: compared to other cosmopolitan Indian cities, why is Delhi far more susceptible to racism, discrimination, and violence against the North-Eastern community and other vulnerable groups? The escalation of hate speech and the rapid spread of bigotry through social media platforms like WhatsApp have further aggravated the problem.
While administrative and legal interventions remain essential, their effectiveness will be severely constrained unless fundamental societal issues such as deep-rooted cultural prejudices, hypermasculinity, a toxic superiority complex, and a sense of entitlement are addressed holistically.