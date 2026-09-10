Editorial: Delhi lynching a new low

The incident also demonstrates how an energised Opposition, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, continues to seize the initiative and display considerable aggression in attacking the government on major public issues.

Gandhi had his finger on the pulse of the North-Eastern community in the Capital when he voiced their deep fears, questioning whether they were safe after a string of similar incidents.

Continuing his sustained targeting of Home Minister Amit Shah, the Leader of Opposition sought to put him in the dock by demanding what concrete steps were being taken by his ministry “to stop this growing lawlessness, especially against people from the North-East”.

Stung by the strident criticism, the BJP deployed Rijiju, who hails from the region, to counter Gandhi on grounds of politicising the tragedy. That charge rings hollow coming from a party that routinely politicised every major event before 2014 and continues to do so in Opposition-ruled states.