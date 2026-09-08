Editorial: Delhi collapse and rot within

Another glaring proof of institutional failure was the desperate scrambling for basic facts and data relating to the collapsed building, despite pompous claims of digital governance and paperless e-office systems. Were those claims true, then critical information — such as the owner of the building, details of approval granted for construction of the original building and subsequent illegal addition of new floors, the relevant commercial licenses, and payment of property taxes, commercial tariff rates for utilities — would be available at a click of a mouse. There appears to be a noticeable mismatch between high-decibel marketing bordering on propaganda and ground reality.

The Delhi government did not heed the warning bells sounded earlier in the city and elsewhere by recurring accidents relating to commercial buildings in general and PG hostels, coaching centres in particular. Be it the fire accident in a dubious Malviya Nagar hotel in which over 20 guests were killed or the fatal drowning of three students in a coaching centre library in an illegal basement. These avoidable tragedies highlighted the flagrant violation of fire safety norms and illegal construction and hazardous modifications made beyond the permitted levels, which adversely impact a building’s structural stability.