Editorial: Defining right to die

Their appeal in the apex court led to the judges considering several intricate questions and finally ruling that Rana had a right to die with dignity and that withdrawal of clinically assisted nutrition and hydration would not amount to abandonment and denial of basic care.

The judges reiterated the distinction between active euthanasia, which is interventionist (say a lethal injection) and illegal, and passive euthanasia, which is to let the inexorable process of death play out on a patient in a vegetative state while easing his or her pain and discomfort. They further directed that withholding of life-sustaining intervention should not be one summary act, nor an act of abandonment; it must adhere to a well-structured, administered and monitored palliative care plan.

The judgment is but a step in the evolution of the euthanasia scenario in India. There is a long haul ahead to iron out all the ethical, legal, medical and procedural issues. To start with, there is a need to arrive at a cast-iron and mischief-proof definition of terms used in the discipline, such as ‘vegetative state’, ‘terminal illness’, ‘life-support’ as opposed to ‘palliative care’, ‘withdrawal of intervention’, etc.