Editorial: Defections as the death knell

In West Bengal, just days after 64 out of the Trinamool Congress’s 80 elected MLAs broke away to sit as a separate bloc in the state Assembly, 20 out of the party’s 28 MPs flew the coop as well. After consultations with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union minister Bhupendra Yadav, they are seeking to dodge the anti-defection law by merging with a little-known letterhead party called the Nationalist Citizen Party of India. They have expressed a clear intent to support the ruling NDA in the Lok Sabha. Concurrently, two of TMC’s Rajya Sabha MPs have resigned from their positions.

In Maharashtra, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) is facing a vertical split after 6 out of its 9 Lok Sabha MPs skipped a crucial parliamentary party meeting, defying a party whip. They are seeking separate seating in Parliament with the intent of merging with the Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde once the pre-defection rites of passage are fulfilled. It’s apparent that this is a move to further disembowel the Shiv Sena, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah himself orchestrating what has been codenamed Operation Tiger.