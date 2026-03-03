Editorial: Deadly lapses in factories

In a short span of time, two factory explosions in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh have claimed over 40 lives. Both factories were hazardous by nature. In Nagpur, it was an explosives manufacturing unit, while the one in Kakinada district was a fireworks unit.

Being prone to accidents, these units are supposed to be highly regulated and expected to comply with stringent safety standards. Though only an independent and high-level inquiry can reveal the causes, it can be safely surmised that there have been lapses resulting in loss of lives.