Editorial: Curbing banking cyber frauds

Moreover, RBI’s new regulations, to be effective from April 1, will go a long way in checking cyber fraud and scams. An important change in this context is the additional verification measures for the transfer of large sums of money, often running into several lakhs of Rs. The banks may seek Aadhaar linking, fingerprint authentication, and facial recognition, and this could draw attention to the nature of the transaction and dubious recipients, if any.

Secondly, the OTP or One Time Password through SMS has been previously thought of as a safety feature, but of late, cyber criminals have found ways of undermining it. So, banks will not be content with OTP through SMS alone and will insist on two-factor authentication using PIN, password, biometrics or tokens. This will make transactions relatively safe and secure them from certain kinds of cyber fraud.