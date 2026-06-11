Editorial: Court checkmates Trump on H-1B

While the news may be music to the ears of Indian IT companies and visa aspirants, the real import of the verdict is that the American judiciary retains a degree of independence and autonomy to rein in Trump’s executive dominance to a certain extent.

When apex courts in certain countries do not muster the courage to restrain strongman-led governments, it was heartening to see US District Judge Leo Sorokin declare that the “President had no power or delegated authority to impose a tax on H-1B petitions”. The fact that he is an Obama administration appointee or that the petitioners included a bunch of Democratic attorneys general does not diminish the significance of the verdict, given the unprecedented pressure the judiciary has been subjected to in recent times.