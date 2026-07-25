Editorial: Cost of media propoganda

The media owners and their star “anchors” are safely ensconced in air-conditioned offices beyond the reach of young protestors on the street. In the information war too, it is the foot soldiers, the young and unknown reporters who pay for the sins of their bigwigs, who are the real purveyors of poisonous propaganda. It must be pointed out that the heckling was selective and not indiscriminately against all journalists.

In fact, the discerning protestors showed due respect and appreciation towards independent journalists and their professional journalism.

The Editors Guild of India has rightly said that biased reporting by media cannot justify violence against journalists. The problems of sections of media, especially those who indulge in rabid propaganda, are self-inflicted. Television channels willingly jump on the bandwagon driven by the BJP IT cell and assorted right-wing trolls aimed at demonising legitimate dissent, protest movements and democratic grassroots struggles. Besides the blurring of the line between ruling party spokespersons and anchors, the latter want to be more loyal to the king, much to the viewers’ chagrin.