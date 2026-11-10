Editorial: COP: Enough talking, need action now

India’s credentials on climate action are undeniably credible. It boasts of low per capita emissions and a spectacular expansion of renewable energy, which now accounts for half of its installed electric power capacity—meeting its climate targets well ahead of schedule. Initiatives like the co-founded International Solar Alliance further cement its leadership. Yet, this green transformation is deeply undermined by a paradoxically skewed development agenda at home. The government faces intense domestic and international criticism for expanding coal and thermal power projects, alongside serious allegations of political favouritism towards a specific corporate house alleged to be involved in pricing frauds that cost the public exchequer. Furthermore, the administration is facing stiff resistance from local communities for prioritising aggressive infrastructure projects at the cost of fragile, irreplaceable ecosystems—such as the Great Nicobar Project, the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, mining in the Hasdeo Arand forest, and the Ken-Betwa river linking project. These are often enabled by the dilution of environmental regulations to favour corporate giants.