Editorial: Consult when in crisis

The other shift from the PM’s personality-driven DIY governance to something like a consultative approach was the all-party conference called on March 25, supposedly to develop a consensus on how we should weather this crisis on multiple fronts. With the PM not bothering to chair it himself, the meeting trotted out familiar assurances, that we have with great foresight broadbased our energy purchases from 25 to 41 suppliers; that we produce 60% of our LPG needs; that more than 3.5 lakh Indian nationals have safely returned to India from West Asia; and that India is among just five countries whose ships Iran has allowed through the Strait of Hormuz. Not only do these assurances fail to assure, but they also raise further questions. Why, when our energy security was so unstable, did we trade our options away to an unreliable entity like Trump’s America? Why had we not gamed, as Trump clearly has not, that Iran would exercise its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz and upset energy equilibria far and wide within days?