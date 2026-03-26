Editorial: Clearing the toxic haze

The private sector is also not doing enough to help bring down air pollution, especially regarding the reduction of operational emissions. Addressing this requires serious research and development for the innovation of clean technologies and green solutions. Unfortunately, many companies tend to circumvent or dodge rigorous regulatory compliance, fearing it could put pressure on profitability and shareholder value.

There are no silver bullets, and quick fixes do not last. Clean air must not become a luxury reserved only for those who can afford air purifiers. India should look to replicate the successful pollution control models of countries like China. Politics should take a back seat, and science must be put in the driver’s seat. It is not too late to launch long-term initiatives that tackle the issue in a coordinated and holistic manner.