Editorial: Checking overzealous civil servants

The Bombay High Court has gently rapped the knuckles of the Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), as its overzealous Commissioner went into overdrive with a spate of inspections and raids followed by sweeping summary action. The court advised the FDA to adopt a realistic approach while quashing the agency’s order suspending the licence of a four-star hotel in Navi Mumbai. Based on a solitary finding of the presence of a few insects in the kitchen area, the FDA suspended the licence, ignoring a 95% compliance score. On the face of it, the FDA had gone overboard with a drastic and disproportionate order.
The FDA, under its commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, launched a statewide campaign targeting popular food outlets and restaurants, besides school canteens and hostel messes. The FDA banned the sale of unhealthy snacks and beverages near schools. Food items with high fat, salt, and sugar content that were targeted included vada pav, samosas, cakes, and aerated soft drinks. The order smacks of implementing rules blindly and mechanically, without factoring in larger systemic issues and concomitant social consequences.
The second concern is the hurried and premature public naming and shaming of food outlets long before the conclusion of due process. The damage done to a brand or reputation cannot be easily undone when it turns out that the FDA was caught on the wrong foot. Behind such aggressive actions is often an unmistakable temptation to hog the headlines and a tendency to bask in the limelight. The media typically falls for it by glorifying such officials with popular culture terms like 'Singham' and 'Dabangg'.
Civil service activism has more often than not done more harm than good. Firstly, there is a grave danger of misuse of power, or at least overreach, as was the case with the controversial officer of the Narcotics Control Bureau, Sameer Wankhede. He was accused of corruption and extortion. Secondly, some aggressive officials end up furthering a political agenda through their official work. As Comptroller and Auditor General of India, Vinod Rai faced serious criticism for politicising the office and exceeding his constitutional mandate. Though his exaggerated reports got exposed, he was rewarded by the BJP-led NDA government with a post-retirement sinecure. Many trigger-happy police officers who gained popularity or notoriety, depending on one’s point of view, are given to using excessive force or resorting to shortcuts or worse, illegal acts. A recent movie reignited the debate on the role of IPS officer KPS Gill, who used extrajudicial actions to deal with the separatist Khalistan movement in Punjab.
Some IAS and IPS officers do manage to bring about reform or meaningful change through their actions. From 'Demolition Man' KJ Alphons to Kiran 'Crane' Bedi, their post-retirement life betrays their hidden political allegiance or opportunism alongside extraneous and ulterior motivations, which go against the service’s neutrality code. While in service, they become a law unto themselves and remain beyond accountability.
The need of the hour is to rein in such adventurous bureaucrats and law-enforcement officers through systemic mechanisms. The media in particular should avoid glorifying hero worship and creating a personality cult. Vigilant whistleblowers and civil society organisations should scrutinise their actions, while the judiciary should hold them accountable for any excesses.