Editorial: Checking overzealous civil servants

The FDA, under its commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, launched a statewide campaign targeting popular food outlets and restaurants, besides school canteens and hostel messes. The FDA banned the sale of unhealthy snacks and beverages near schools. Food items with high fat, salt, and sugar content that were targeted included vada pav, samosas, cakes, and aerated soft drinks. The order smacks of implementing rules blindly and mechanically, without factoring in larger systemic issues and concomitant social consequences.

The second concern is the hurried and premature public naming and shaming of food outlets long before the conclusion of due process. The damage done to a brand or reputation cannot be easily undone when it turns out that the FDA was caught on the wrong foot. Behind such aggressive actions is often an unmistakable temptation to hog the headlines and a tendency to bask in the limelight. The media typically falls for it by glorifying such officials with popular culture terms like 'Singham' and 'Dabangg'.