Editorial: CBSE's new system comes up short

That faux pas blew up on social media, and the outcry led to the detection of several other flaws in the OSM transition. Electronic evaluation, as implemented by CBSE, has come up woefully short with poor image quality, missed answers and supplementary sheets, and misallocation of answer scripts. Students who managed to see the scanned copies of their marked answer sheets reported that some of the images were so blurred as to be unreadable; some were saved wrong side up; and some had their answers obscured by browser frames, timestamps, etc. Reportedly, some 68,000 scripts had to be rescanned, and 13,500 manually rechecked.

Arguably, these glitches amount to a small proportion of the total number of answer scripts (98 lakh) handled by the OSM system. But it is fair to ask whether evaluators’ screen fatigue was not a factor in the discrepancies reported by students, especially when the scorers were working to frenetic deadlines and with inadequate infrastructure and training. The students are justified in asking how fair their evaluation was when the image of their script was barely readable. For instance, many of them have reported that they were docked marks even though their answers matched the official marking scheme.