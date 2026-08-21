Editorial: Caste is no cosmetic matter

However, past efforts in this direction have run into practical difficulties or led to comical outcomes in some cases. Where a street was overtly named after a caste rather than a personality, the renaming might be simple, provided the change has the sanction of the people living there. But when a street is named after a personality whose name includes his or her caste, the change is not so easy. Removing the caste name but retaining the first name might make it generic with several other streets. In some cases, street names are a tribute to the contribution made by a personality, not his or her caste; so, effacing a part of the name would do no justice at all, especially where he or she is a local legend.

Moreover, renaming efforts of the past went no deeper than rewriting signboards and the like and thus fought a losing battle with popular usage. While the renaming guidelines issued by the government in October 2025 are more nuanced than in the past, the government would do well to look again at the approach adopted by the Justice K Chandru Committee when it was asked to examine caste- and community-based discrimination in schools and colleges in 2024. That committee was constituted after the horrific Nanguneri incident of caste violence in which a 17-year-old Dalit student and his sister were attacked. Taking a holistic view of the problem, its recommendations covered aspects like institutional governance, management of symbols, and community participation, not just the name on the school board.