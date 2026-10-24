Editorial: Can’t wish away eMudhra fiasco

The announcement comes in the wake of a massive security incident which was reported by an independent cybersecurity researcher, who revealed that a handful of certificates issued by eMudhra were susceptible to attack. Even an amateur hacker could crack their weak keys. Within hours of disclosure, global tech companies such as Google, Apple, Microsoft, and Mozilla moved swiftly to revoke eMudhra’s international intermediate certificates.



Even though the company claimed that there has not been any reported instance of data breach which exploited the vulnerabilities and caused financial loss, it is evident that the company’s reputation and trustworthiness has suffered a nearly irreparable damage at a global level.

The response of the company and the Indian government to the security disaster leaves much to be desired. Firstly, the vulnerability persisted over a period of 18 months and even survived two rounds of audits. It indicates the failure of the government agencies connected with its regulatory oversight. The government left the supervision and audits to third parties which are private international companies. This over-reliance on third-party audits is tantamount to abdication of responsibility and shirking accountability. After the damage is done, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) took a serious note of the incident and constituted a special team to investigate it.