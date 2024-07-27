Editorial: Callous disregard

CHENNAI: A recent episode involving the murder of a 24-year-old woman from Bihar, living in a women’s PG hostel in Bengaluru, by the jilted acquaintance of her roommate has sent shockwaves across the city. The assailant, who was armed with a knife, had stabbed the professional multiple times, before slitting her neck and escaping. CCTV footage of the incident which spread like wildfire on the internet, along with police reports confirm that inmates who were residing in the hostel had heard the commotion in the corridor, and had locked themselves in their rooms, fearing for their safety. The police were alerted only after the inmates were sure the assailant had fled. Reports suggest that the roommate of the slain woman had in fact asked the latter to move into her hostel room for a few days, anticipating retribution from her acquaintance.

The incident has revealed multiple security lapses on part of the hostel management — the assailant had entered through the gate, which was left open. The PG, located in upmarket Koramangala, was bereft of caretakers or security guards in the vicinity. The murder has once prompted a discourse around the question of women’s safety, which has a poor reputation in India. The Women Peace and Security Index 2023 released by Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security, tells us that India ranks 128 out of 177 countries in terms of women’s inclusion, justice, and security.

In April, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), which is tasked with the collection and analysis of crime data, and functions under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, released its annual crime report, which revealed a distressing rise in crimes against women. In 2022, there were 4,45,256 cases of crime against women (roughly 51 FIRs per hour), an increase from the previous years — 2021, which recorded 4,28,278 cases, and 2020, which reported 3,71,503 cases. The bulk of these crimes were categorised under cruelty by husband or his relatives, kidnapping and abduction, assault with intent to outrage modesty, and rape.

Data from the “Crime in India 2022” report showed that Delhi had the highest crime rate, surpassing the national average. It was followed by Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh. The rate of crimes against women per lakh population stood at 66.4 while the chargesheeting in such cases was logged at 75.8. It is noteworthy that the NCRB has issued a cautionary note, stating that the rise in crime numbers is not indicative of police ineffectiveness but could be attributed to citizen-centric police initiatives like e-FIR facilities and women helpdesks.

In Tamil Nadu, the police have introduced a helpline number for women travelling alone at night between 10 pm and 6 am. Women who are apprehensive about travelling by themselves can dial a number, and a police patrol vehicle will be made available. But, there are limits to the protection that can be extended by law enforcement officials, when it comes to private domiciles and even workplaces. The state government is actively engaging in this space — by bringing about policies prioritising women’s safety. A case in point is the World Bank-funded Tamil Nadu Women Employment and Safety project, set to be implemented in the State this year. Legislation and enforcement-wise, the officials must ensure that such lodges are not operated in the absence of necessary licences and permits. Timely safety and security audits of PG hostels, as well as cancelling the permits of defaulting operators should be the way forward.