Editorial: Bye bye BRICS, hello Bibi

The parallels between the latest strikes and the 12-day Israel-US bombing of June 2025 make that inference crystal clear. On June 13, 2025, Israel launched strikes on Iranian nuclear targets just before US-Iran negotiations in Oman were to resume. That forced the US to use its cluster bombs on Iran’s nuclear facilities in Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan. That was not enough for Netanyahu. Last Friday, even as US emissaries were engaged in indirect talks with Iran in Geneva, he jumped the gun and commenced bombing, leaving no choice for the Americans.

Israel’s intent in preventing any agreement between the US and Iran is unmistakable. Its objectives go further than Washington’s. Last year, the US bombed Iran’s nuclear sites but did not, despite Netanyahu’s prodding, attempt regime change in Tehran. This time around, the Trump administration has expanded its objectives to accommodate Jerusalem to include, in addition to an end to Iran’s uranium enrichment plans, closure of its formidable missile programme, and regime change. The latter two are overriding concerns for Jerusalem, and the fact that Washington is going along with a regime change campaign despite repeated failures of that policy in Afghanistan, Libya, Iraq and Syria attests to Netanyahu’s leverage on Donald Trump.