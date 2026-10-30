Editorial: Business as usual in Israel

Keeping the Arabs out aptly describes the country Israel has become. The leading political parties both base their exclusion on public opinion, which is hostile to any Arab participation in government. Furthermore, in public opinion surveys, a vast majority supports the military action in Gaza and the settlement policy in occupied territories.

Ahead of the vote, Western media reports had positioned Eisenkot as an alternative to the unpopular Netanyahu. But the military man offers little difference as far as the treatment of Palestinians or the Greater Israel project is concerned. As military chief, it was he who fashioned the Dahyieh Doctrine of deliberately targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in Lebanon. Both Netanyahu and Eisenkot are committed to the total elimination of Hamas rule and maintaining Israeli security control over the enclave. So this vote can hardly be seen as the Israelis’ verdict on the Gaza genocide and other atrocities. At best, it’s a slap on the wrist for Netanyahu for mishandling security leading to the Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2003.

For all we know, the present deadlock may lead to Netanyahu becoming Prime Minister again if he attracts enough defectors or makes common cause with Eisenkot for a national government. There are precedents for this. At the very least, he gets to continue as PM in a caretaker capacity until a new government is formed, which may take weeks or even months.

Should power pass to Eisenkot, the only palpable change will be in how Israel treats America. The former military man may not have the heft Netanyahu has in the US Congress and the White House, by exercising which he got Washington to fund his war to the tune of 26 billion dollars. But then there are any number of billionaires and fundraisers who can provide the new incumbent the necessary introductions and lubrication.