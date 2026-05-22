Editorial: Bulldozer raj in Bengal

Around the Howrah railway station, police and railway authorities deployed earthmovers at midnight to dismantle kiosks that for decades had provided livelihoods to poor migrants from rural Bengal, UP and Bihar. In Kolkata’s New Market, demolitions commenced right after it became clear that the BJP was headed for victory in the Assembly election. At Tiljala, following a fire in an unauthorised leather workshop, a multi-storey structure housing hundreds of self-employed people was razed to the ground. Similar summary demolitions were ordered of structures around a cemetery, a residential building, and a marketplace in Siliguri, throwing lakhs of hawkers selling small goods off their livelihoods.

The scale of the demolition drive is astonishing even for a BJP administration. A veritable panzer division of 20 bulldozers was mobilised to clear a market in North Bengal. Ministers have been personally supervising the drive, warning, somewhat gleefully, that the campaign will be taken up in every district in North Bengal. In most cases, the evictees were given no time to clear out their belongings.